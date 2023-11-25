Patriots waive Will Grier

Earlier this week, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he told all the quarterbacks to be ready to play against the Giants this week.

As it turns out, at least one didn't have to.

New England has waived Will Grier, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Multiple reporters on the Patriots beat note that the first-team quarterback reps were split between incumbent starter Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe with Grier as the No. 3. Belichick has declined to name a starter for Sunday.

The Patriots signed Grier off of the Bengals practice squad in September. He did not appear in a game for the club.

A Panthers third-round pick in 2019, Grier has not appeared in a regular-season game since he was a rookie. He started two games for Carolina that season and completed 53.8 percent of cases for 228 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions.

Grier was with the Cowboys through the offseason program and training camp until they traded for Trey Lance. He signed with the Bengals practice squad at the start of the regular season.