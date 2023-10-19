Patriots waive DB Ameer Speed

The Patriots waived defensive back Ameer Speed on Thursday, the team announced.

New England drafted Speed in the sixth round out of Michigan State this spring, and he is the first rookie in the team's Class of 2023 to be cut.

Speed was at practice Thursday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN, so Speed likely was cut to open a roster spot with the intent to sign him back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Patriots' injury report Wednesday had 20 names of players who either didn't practice or who were limited.

In five games, Speed has played 10 defensive snaps and 73 on special teams. He has two tackles on defense and one on special teams.