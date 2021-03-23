Patriots waive 3 players, including kicker Justin Rohrwasser

The New England PatriotsPatriots waived several players on Tuesday, with the most prominent one being kicker Justin Rohrwasser.

Rohrwasser was drafted by the Patriots with the 159th pick in the 2020 draft. He was one of three kickers drafted in 2020. He never played a game for new England.

Rohrwasser had success at Marshall University. He made 79-of-82 field goals during his two seasons for the Thundering Herd. He made 35-of-36 extra points in 2019 and went 18-of-21 on field goals.

Linebackers Cassh Maluia and Michael Pinckney were also part of the trio waived on Tuesday.

With Nick Folk and Roberto Aguyao at the position for New England, there was not a ton of room for Rohrwasser on the roster. With Folk’s consistent performance in 2020, the Patriots were able to find consistency at kicker for the first time.

