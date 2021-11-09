Patriots in “wait and see” mode with Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson

The Patriots ended Sunday’s game short on running backs because Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both left the game with head injuries.

Both players are now in the concussion protocol and, on Tuesday, running backs coach Ivan Fears said that their status is a “big question mark” as they head toward this week’s game against the Browns. Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor are the other backs on the 53-man roster in New England.

“We’ll have things in place,” Fears said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “We’re definitely talking about it and ready to move, based on what they tell us. But we’ll have to wait and see, for sure.”

Stevenson’s injury came during the biggest game of his rookie season with 62 rushing yards and 44 receiving yards. Fears said he’s “growing up” and “figuring it out,” so it would be an inopportune moment for him to miss time.

