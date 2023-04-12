Patriots wait for second round to get OT in Mel Kiper’s mock draft

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had several interesting selections for the New England Patriots in his latest two-round mock draft.

He has the Patriots focusing on the defensive side of the ball by taking Oregon standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the No. 14 overall pick. However, in the second round, things move back over to the offense with the team crossing out a major need along the offensive front.

Kiper has New England taking Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron with the No. 46 pick.

Bergeron was a team captain in his junior season last year. He was named to the All-ACC Second-Team. He had a great year, winning the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week award twice.

Bergeron was a model of consistency. He was penalized three times and allowed only five sacks in 686 snaps in 2022. The Patriots do have solid tackle talent, headlined by Trent Brown. However, younger depth is a necessity at the position.

Bergeron would fit the bill and give the team someone they could potentially plug in sooner rather than later.

Here’s what Kiper had to say about this draft selection.

There will be good value for offensive tackles in Round 2; it’s a strong class at the top. Bergeron is a riser after the combine and I’ve heard his name as a wild-card first-round pick. He started 39 games in college, playing both left and right tackle. He could play either spot in New England, which brought in Riley Reiff in free agency and has Trent Brown, who’s a free agent in 2024, on the left side.

Offensive line is a position of need for New England in terms of adding depth.

Bergeron would be a safe and productive choice, as the organization looks to rebuild the line. The tackle could be a major piece for New England’s future.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire