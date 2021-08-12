Patriots vs. Washington NFL preseason odds, moneyline, spread

Patriots vs. Washington betting odds for first preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots begin their 2021 NFL preseason schedule Thursday night against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium.

It's one of the most anticipated Patriots preseason games in recent memory. All eyes will be on the quarterbacks as veteran Cam Newton and rookie first-round draft pick Mac Jones continue their battle for the starting job. Both quarterbacks are expected to play.

There are plenty of other first- and second-year players on the Patriots roster that fans are excited to see, including 2020 draft picks Josh Uche and Kyle Dugger on defense.

Which team is favored in tonight's preseason opener? Here are the latest betting lines -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

New England vs. Washington Football Team Spread

Patriots -1 (-110), Washington +1 (-110)

New England vs. Washington Football Team Moneyline

Patriots (-121), Washington (+100)

New England vs. Washington Football Team Total

Over 37 (-110), Under 37 (-110)

NBC Sports Washington's J.P. Finlay told our Phil Perry on the Next Pats Podcast that he doesn't expect Washington's notable players to be on the field much.

"If I could get a prop bet that those guys have over or under 9.5 snaps, I would take the under," Finlay said.

The Patriots also have been a very good preseason team during Bill Belichick's 21 seasons as head coach. New England has earned a 45-36 overall preseason record over that span, including an 8-3 record when the first game of the preseason is at home.

Considering these factors and others, it's not a surprise the Patriots are favored to defeat the defending NFC East champions on Thursday night.