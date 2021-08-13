Patriots vs. Washington game recap: Everything you need to know

Cam Newton was playful during his postgame press conference after the New England Patriots’ 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team in Week 1 of the preseason on Thursday. Newton joked that defensive end Chase Young was “smaller than I thought.”

He joked about pointing running back Rhamondre Stevenson toward the end zone on his 91-yard touchdown: “Why do you point someone in the direction they’re already going? … Like he’s going to turn around and go the other way.”

But then he struck a more serious note when he got to talking about rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

“Every young quarterback goes through it, the excitement, the anticipation,” Newton said after the game. “He wants to be so perfect, and I see his preparation is always pristine. That’s what I admire about him — being at such a young age, he knows how to prepare and knows when (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) asks quick questions or when a person asks quick questions, he knows how to kind of have answers for it.”

Yes, it was a preseason game. Yes, Jones was seeing vanilla defenses. That’s all true. New England trusted Jones with 2.5 quarters of play, which included a hurry-up situation. He looked advanced for a player just entering the NFL, and completed 68% of his passes (13-for-19) for 87 yards. It’s clear his preparation is actually on another level.

All that and more in our game recap.

Final score: Patriots win, 22-13

1 2 3 4 F WSH 0 7 0 6 13 NE 3 3 3 13 22

Notes on the quarterback position battle

Newton got 12 snaps with the first-team offense over two drives, and Mac Jones got nine on one drive, as charted by NBC Sports' Phil Perry. At that point, Jones stayed in the game, working with second-stringers and, eventually, some third-stringers. When he took two hits (including a sack), the Patriots pulled him to put in quarterback Brian Hoyer, who finished out the game. The Patriots treated Newton (4/7, 49 yards) like their true starter, giving him just a taste of action. His first drive was rough, with a pair of incompletions, one of which looked dangerously close to being a Chase Young strip-sack. On the second drive, however, Newton turned things around by completing four consecutive passes, which got them into the red zone. Unfortunately, a holding call put the offense off schedule, which led to a failed third-down conversion and a field goal. Jones (13/19, 87 yards) looked efficient and, at times, aggressive with a pair of deep balls, the first of which looked like Kristian Wilkerson should have caught the target for a touchdown. Jones also zipped a ball downfield to Gunner Olszewski -- but with a little too much zip. Jones put the ball out of Olszewski's reach, resulting in a failed third-down attempt.

It was over when...

... Cornerback Joejuan Williams broke up quarterback Montez Sweat's two-point conversion toss for Antonio Gandy-Golden. The play was initially ruled a score, but reversed upon review. And then, for good measure, running back Rhamondre Stevenson put the game away with a 91-yard touchdown. https://twitter.com/patriots/status/1426010171457904642?s=21https://twitter.com/patriots/status/1426010171457904642?s=21

Keys to the game

Stevenson finished the game with 10 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns. If we're really thinking about how this game was won and lost, it came down to his bruising and, in the case of the touchdown, explosive play. Kicker Quinn Nordin also helped out with three field goals, but missed 1 of 2 extra-point attempts.

But who really cares about how a game was won or lost? What interested me was that the two top Patriots QBs did not score a touchdown -- even after the Patriots made the red zone their highest point of emphasis for the first week of training camp. I can't imagine Bill Belichick was happy to put in all that work and still see a significant work to do.

Stevenson is a part of a very strong group of runners. All four of the backs were excellent, from Damien Harris to Sony Michel to Stevenson to J.J. Taylor. They will have a tough decision of who to roster.

The receiving corps is still a major question mark, and perhaps that's in part because we didn't see all that much of them. Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne barely played. Nelson Agholor, who has been limited at practice, wasn't healthy enough to play. But N'Keal Harry didn't improve his stock, with a huge portion of offensive snaps but just one 4-yard catch to show for it.

CB J.C. Jackson did well to limit Terry McLaurin in their abbreviated matchup.

LBs Matthew Judon, Josh Uche and Ja'Whaun Bentley looked explosive and fast. Yes, even Bentley, who looked sluggish in 2020.

3 stars of the game

⭐️⭐️⭐️: Stevenson, RB: What a beast. What an awesome finish to the game. ⭐️⭐️: Jones, QB: You don't want to finish at 4.6 yards per attempt, but for a first NFL outing, this was pretty darn good. He didn't make any glaring mistakes. He took care of the football. And he completed 68% of his passes. ⭐️: Kristian Wilkerson, WR: His keys to making the team were two-fold: contribute on special teams and lead the team in receptions. So far, that's exactly what he's done. He finished with six catches for 39 yards.

Notes on the roster bubble

Wilkerson, LB Brandon King, CB Joejuan Williams and FB Jakob Johnson were among the starters on the kickoff coverage unit.

It's tough that Anfernee Jennings, a player I suspect is on the roster bubble, missed this game. He was at practice on Tuesday. It's unclear why he wasn't able to play.

As mentioned, it's a bad sign for Harry that he finished with just one catch and Wilkerson logged six. As someone who contributes sparingly on special teams, Harry needs to put up numbers in the preseason to earn a spot on the team. Otherwise, the Patriots may have to honor his trade request and move on from their former first-round pick.

Tayor, who is currently on the outside looking in on the roster, had two carries for 10 yards and five catches for 31 yards.

Linebacker Harvey Langi led the team with 10 tackles. Rookie defensive end Ronnie Perkins added six more tackles. Myles Bryant, a safety and a cornerback, had five tackles.

Cornerback Joejuan Williams wasn't brilliant in coverage, but logged an interception off a tipped ball. Right place, right time.

Next up: @ the Philadelphia Eagles for preseason Week 2

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots will head south to engage in joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, who seem intent upon entering 2021 with quarterback Jalen Hurts as their starter. Under new head coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles need to show signs of improvement after (seemingly intentionally) imploding at the end of 2020 under Doug Pederson.

