Patriots vs. Vikings Week 12: how to watch, stream & listen

Sitting at 8-2, the Minnesota Vikings feel like they are at a crossroads. You wouldn’t think that they would be considering their record, but a 40-3 loss at home to the Dallas Cowboys is sure to raise a lot of questions.

It also brings up adversity for the team in a fashion greater than new head coach Kevin O’Connell has ever seen before. Will he be able to rise above it and get this team back on the right track?

We will get some answers to that and then some as the Vikings take on the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night. Make sure you know how to catch the game.

Game information

New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings

Thursday, November 24th, 7:20 pm central

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Streaming

FuboTV (try it free)

Peacock

Television channels

NBC KARE-11

Radio

100.3-FM KFAN

Weather

Temperature-36 degrees

Precipitation-4%

Wind-8 mph

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire