Patriots vs. Vikings: Staff preview and predictions

The Minnesota Vikings take on the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night in what will be the first game the Vikings have ever hosted on Thanksgiving.

As we have previewed the game so far this week, the matchup between the two teams is a fascinating one for multiple reasons, but mostly with how Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will stop superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

With our staff preview and predictions, we made sure to include the former managing editor of Vikings Wire and current Patriots Wire managing editor Jordy McElroy.

5 keys for the Vikings to beat Patriots on Thursday

Tyler Forness-Vikings Wire Managing Editor

Record: 8-2

The Vikings are in a tough spot coming off of a brutal loss to the Cowboys. Even with their struggles, they still sit at 8-2 and in the driver’s seat for both the NFC North division and the number two seed in the NFC. The Vikings will be ready to go on Thursday night against the Patriots and the duo of Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter will feast on Mac Jones like a Thanksgiving turkey.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Patriots 17

Judd Zulgad-Vikings Wire Columnist

Record: 7-2

Four days after getting embarrassed at home by the Dallas Cowboys, the Vikings get a prime-time chance to show that their 8-1 start wasn’t a fluke.

Prediction: Vikings 21, Patriots 10

Jordy McElroy-Patriots Wire Managing Editor

I’ve honestly gone back and forth on this game, but I do like the Patriots on the road against Cousins in a primetime spot. As great as the Vikings can be, they aren’t exactly blowing teams away this season. They’re still finding themselves in those tightly-contested games and sometimes even playing down to the level of their opposition.

You don’t want to play that game with Bill Belichick and this vaunted Patriots defense. Judon and company will make enough of a ruckus up front to force Cousins to shrink like Scott Lang in the Quantum Realm on the big stage. On offense, the Patriots’ running game will take over, and Jones will make the few plays he needs to eke out a tough road upset.

Prediction: Patriots 20, Vikings 17

