Patriots vs. Vikings injury report: David Andrews limited on Tuesday

Patriots-Vikings injury report: David Andrews limited on Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots center and co-captain David Andrews is as tough as they come.

Despite suffering a thigh injury that was rumored to potentially be season-ending, Andrews was a limited participant in the Patriots' Tuesday practice. His presence backs up the report that he wants to play through the injury if possible.

Fellow lineman Isaiah Wynn was the Patriots' only non-participant due to a foot injury sustained in Sunday's win over the New York Jets. Defensive back Marcus Jones, who was the hero with the game-winning punt-return TD in Week 11, was limited along with Andrews and three others.

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson (toe) unsurprisingly was a full participant in practice. Star tackle Christian Darrisaw was not present after suffering a concussion in the team's Week 11 loss to Dallas.

Here's the full Tuesday injury report for the Patriots and Vikings. Kickoff for the Thanksgiving Night matchup is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

New England Patriots (6-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C David Andrews - Thigh

LB Anfernee Jennings - Back

DB Marcus Jones - Ankle

WR DeVante Parker - Knee

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION

No players listed

Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Andrew Booth Jr. - Knee

T Christian Darrisaw - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Akayleb Evans - Concussion

OLB Za'Darius Smith - Knee

DL Dalvin Tomlinson - Calf

FULL PARTICIPATION