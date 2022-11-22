Patriots vs. Vikings injury report: David Andrews limited on Tuesday
Patriots-Vikings injury report: David Andrews limited on Tuesday
New England Patriots center and co-captain David Andrews is as tough as they come.
Despite suffering a thigh injury that was rumored to potentially be season-ending, Andrews was a limited participant in the Patriots' Tuesday practice. His presence backs up the report that he wants to play through the injury if possible.
Fellow lineman Isaiah Wynn was the Patriots' only non-participant due to a foot injury sustained in Sunday's win over the New York Jets. Defensive back Marcus Jones, who was the hero with the game-winning punt-return TD in Week 11, was limited along with Andrews and three others.
Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson (toe) unsurprisingly was a full participant in practice. Star tackle Christian Darrisaw was not present after suffering a concussion in the team's Week 11 loss to Dallas.
Here's the full Tuesday injury report for the Patriots and Vikings. Kickoff for the Thanksgiving Night matchup is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.
New England Patriots (6-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews - Thigh
LB Anfernee Jennings - Back
DB Marcus Jones - Ankle
WR DeVante Parker - Knee
LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
No players listed
Minnesota Vikings (8-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Andrew Booth Jr. - Knee
T Christian Darrisaw - Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Akayleb Evans - Concussion
OLB Za'Darius Smith - Knee
DL Dalvin Tomlinson - Calf
FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Justin Jefferson - Toe