Patriots vs. Vikings inactives: David Andrews out for Thanksgiving matchup

Patriots-Vikings inactives: David Andrews out for Week 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Andrews toughed out his injury all week in practice, but the New England Patriots center will not take the field on Thanksgiving Night.

Andrews is inactive for the Patriots' Week 12 showdown vs. the Minnesota Vikings after sustaining a thigh injury during Sunday's win over the New York Jets. Despite his availability in practice, his status comes as no surprise since his injury originally was considered as potentially season-ending.

The Patriots co-captain's absence will be felt as the offensive line has struggled mightily this season. The o-line will be without two starters as right tackle Isaiah Wynn is inactive due to a foot injury.

On the bright side for New England, the Vikings are down multiple starters along their defensive line. Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson will miss Thursday night's game as well as defensive end Esezi Otomewo. Minnesota also will be missing a key offensive lineman of their own as Christian Darrisaw is out with a concussion.

Here are the official inactives for both the Patriots and Vikings ahead of the Week 12 matchup.

New England Patriots (6-4)

Isaiah Wynn, OT

Kevin Harris, RB

Sam Roberts, DT

Joshuah Bledsoe, S

Shaun Wade, CB

David Andrews, C

Minnesota Vikings (8-2)