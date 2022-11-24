Patriots vs Vikings 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The New England Patriots will be having their Thanksgiving turkey on the road on Thursday night when traveling to the Twin Cities to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

This rare matchup against an NFC North opponent kick-starts a brutal back-to-back slate of games. The Vikings are currently sitting at 8-2 with the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture, and next week, the Patriots will be at home against a Buffalo Bills team that’s currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC and a popular Super Bowl pick.

It has been nothing but dominance from the Patriots defense over the last few weeks, but they might finally run into trouble against a loaded Vikings offense that should be feeling pretty angry after being held to only three points at home against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.

The Patriots offense was held to only three points as well by the New York Jets, but unlike the Vikings, they managed to escape with a win, thanks to an 84-yard punt returned for a touchdown by rookie defensive back Marcus Jones.

Here’s how to watch the Thursday Night Football special between the Patriots and Vikings.

Game information

New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings

Thursday, Nov. 24, 8:20 p.m. ET

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Live Stream

FuboTV (try it free)

NFL+ (out-of-market)

Television channels

NBC

NBC 10 Boston

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

SiriusXM: New England (225) and Minnesota (227)

SiriusXM App: New England (821) and Minnesota (820)

Betting odds

Money line: Patriots +125, Vikings -145

Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +3, Vikings -3

Over/Under (O/U): 42.5

Per Tipico Sportsbook

Weather

Temperature – 34 degrees

Precipitation – 8%

Wind – 8mph

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire