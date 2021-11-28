Patriots vs. Titans Week 12 inactives: Damien Harris leads healthy RB group

Patriots vs. Titans Week 12 inactives: Harris, Stevenson ready to roll originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' pair of one-two punches will be intact Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots running backs Damien Harris (neck) and Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) both are active for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, as are tight ends Hunter Henry (neck) and Jonnu Smith (shoulder). All four players were listed as questionable for Week 12.

That's great news for New England's offense, which has developed a dominant ground game (at least 134 rushing yards in five consecutive games) to help rookie quarterback Mac Jones hit his stride in the passing attack. The Patriots will need every weapon at their disposal against Mike Vrabel's Titans, who had a six-game winning streak before losing the Houston Texans last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tennessee will be without star wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones in addition to running backs Jeremy McNichols and Derrick Henry, who is on injured reserve with a broken foot.

Here are the official inactive lists for the Patriots and Titans, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET:

New England Patriots (7-4)

J.J. Taylor, RB

Jarrett Stidham, QB

Devin Asiasi, TE

Yasir Durant, G

Ronnie Perkins, DE

Tennessee Titans (8-3)

Jeremy McNichols, RB

Greg Mabin, CB

David Long Jr., ILB

Rashaan Evans, ILB

Nate Davis, G

Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, OLB

Teair Tart, DT