Patriots vs. Titans odds: Latest spread, total, betting pick for AFC playoff game

Confidence in the New England Patriots beating the Tennessee Titans in Saturday night's AFC Wild Card playoff game is not very high nationally, and even locally, fans are skeptical the defending Super Bowl champions can bounce back after losing a first-round bye with a horrendous Week 17 defeat to the Miami Dolphins.

Oddsmakers are more optimistic about the Patriots' chances. New England opened as 5.5-point favorites at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas late Sunday night, and the spread hasn't changed as of Friday morning.

Spread: Patriots -5.5

Moneyline: Patriots -240, Titans +200

Total: 44.5

Picks: Patriots (spread and moneyline), under







Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Patriots played poorly in Week 17 and their offense struggled the entire second half of the regular season. Still, there are a few reasons to take the Pats if you're wagering on this matchup.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

New England hasn't lost a playoff game at Gillette Stadium since 2012. Furthermore, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is 0-6 in his career in Foxboro.

The Patriots were a mediocre (by their lofty standards) 9-7 against-the-spread (ATS) during the regular season, but they have an 8-1 straight-up record in their past nine playoff games and a 7-2 ATS mark in those matchups. The Titans are 2-8 straight-up in their past 10 versus the Patriots, although they did beat the Patriots 34-10 in Tennessee last season.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't play at an MVP level in 2019, but he typically steps up his game in January. He is 8-0 with 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions at home in the playoffs since 2014.

Story continues

Betting on the Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions would be quite a risk, but picking them to beat a Titans team that lacks playoff experience isn't a bad idea at all.

Patriots vs. Titans odds: Latest spread, total, betting pick for AFC playoff game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston