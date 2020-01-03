Patriots vs. Titans live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs online

Will Saturday be the end of the greatest dynasty in modern sports? Or do Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have one final run in them?

The New England Patriots sprinted out of the gates to an 8-0 start, appearing to once again be the class of the NFL. But offensive deficiencies hampered the Patriots down the stretch, and a Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins knocked them out of position for a first-round bye, making them play on Wild Card Weekend for the first time since 2009.

Awaiting them will be the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans stumbled to a 2-4 start to open the season, but have been borderline unstoppable ever since replacing Marcus Mariota with Ryan Tannehill. The Titans clobbered the Houston Texans' backups in Week 17 to grab the final wild-card spot, and now must head to Gillette Stadium to face the Patriots.

Can the Pats slow down NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry? Or will their Super Bowl defense end after one game?

If the Patriots can make it through the AFC, there is a good chance Brady will face his former protegee Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers in Super Bowl XLIV. But we're a long way from that.

Here's how to watch Saturday's Patriots-Titans game online and on TV.

Start time: Saturday, Jan. 4, at 5:15 p.m. PT

TV Channel: KPIX-TV (CBS)

