Patriots vs. Titans live stream: Watch NFL Wild Card playoff game online

The New England Patriots will open the defense of their Super Bowl title in unfamiliar territory.

The Patriots failed to secure a first-round playoff bye after losing to the rival Miami Dolphins in the Week 17 regular season finale, and as a result, they'll open their NFL playoff run on Wild Card Weekend with a Saturday night matchup against the Tennessee Titans. New England hasn't played in the AFC Wild Card Round since 2009, and the franchise has never won a Super Bowl as a wild card team.

The Titans won't be afraid of the Patriots. Tennessee closed the season with a 7-3 record over its last 10 games, and much of that success is owed to quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry. Tannehill ranked among the best QBs in the league after he took over as the starter before Week 7, while Henry led the league in rushing yards.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Beating the Patriots at Gillette Stadium would be the most impressive accomplishment for the Titans franchise in quite some time. The Patriots have won nine straight home playoff games, in addition to winning three straight AFC titles.

Will the Patriots extend their home playoff win streak and set up a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, or will the Titans inflict a potentially devastating blow to New England's two-decade dynasty with an upset victory?

Story continues

Here's how and when to watch Patriots vs. Titans online. Be sure to also watch "Pregame Live" at 5:30 p.m. ET and "Postgame Live" at 11:30 p.m. ET, all on NBC Sports Boston. Michael Holley, Albert Breer, Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, Ted Johnson, D.J. Bean and former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel will break down the game from every angle.

When: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV





WATCH: Tom Brady's epic Pats-Titans hype video

Patriots vs. Titans live stream: Watch NFL Wild Card playoff game online originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston