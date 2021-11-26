Patriots vs. Titans injury report: A.J. Brown ruled out for Tennessee
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Patriots vs. Titans injury report: Leading Tennessee receiver ruled out originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots already knew they wouldn't have to deal with All-Pro running back Derrick Henry when they play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
Turns out, the Patriots won't have to contend with Tennessee's top receiving threat, either.
Third-year pro A.J. Brown, who's topped 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, was one of six players the Titans ruled out in advance of the matchup between two AFC division leaders.
Perry: How will Mac Jones handle things if Mike Vrabel, Titans heat him up?
New England, by contrast, hasn't ruled out anyone from the game, although 10 players have been listed as questionable. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore and offensive tackle Trent Brown, neither of whom practiced on Thursday, did return Friday as limited participants and are among the 10 players whose status is up in the air.
The Patriots have lost two straight games against the Titans, including their matchup in the 2019 wild-card playoffs, Tom Brady's last game with New England.
Here are the full Friday practice reports ahead of Sunday's game, scheduled for 1 p.m. in Foxboro:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-4)
OUTNo Players Listed
DOUBTFULNo Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLEDL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Calf
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Neck
TE Hunter Henry, Neck
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
TENNESSEE TITANS (8-3)
OUTWR A.J. Brown, Chest
G Nate Davis, Concussion
LB Rashaan Evans, Ankle
LB David Long, Hamstring
RB Jeremy McNichols, Concussion
DL Teair Tart, Ankle
DOUBTFULNo Players Listed
QUESTIONABLELB Jayon Brown, Quad
CB Greg Mabin, Ankle
TE Geoff Swaim, Concussion
DB Elijah Molden, Groin