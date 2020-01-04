Patriots vs. Titans Inactives: Jason McCourty won't play in Wild Card playoff game

The New England Patriots will take the field for their AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Tennessee Titans close to full health.

There is one notable inactive for the Patriots ahead of their first Wild Card Weekend appearance since 2009.

Veteran cornerback Jason McCourty, who missed several games over the second half of the regular season with a groin injury, will not play Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Patriots safety Terrence Brooks missed his team's Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a groin injury, but he will return to face the Titans. Aside from McCourty, the Patriots will have all of their best players on both sides of the ball available.

The Titans don't have any surprise inactives.

If the Patriots win, they will travel to Arrowhead Stadium for an AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday. A Titans win would send them to M&T Bank Stadium for a showdown with the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Here are the official inactives for both teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-4)

QB Cody Kessler

RB Damien Harris

TE Ryan Izzo

OL Jermaine Eleumunor

OT Korey Cunningham

DT Byron Cowart

CB Jason McCourty













TENNESSEE TITANS (9-7)

WR Adam Humphries

WR Kalif Raymond

WR Cody Hollister

OL Kevin Pamphile

DL Isaiah Mack

DL Joey Ivie

LB Reggie Gilbert













