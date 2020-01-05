Patriots vs. Titans: Best & Worst from New England's 20-13 loss

For the first time in 10 years, the Patriots had to play on Wild Card weekend, and the result ended up the same as a decade ago - a home-field loss in Foxboro.

But unlike 2010, when the Ravens ran wild all over New England, this was just a one-point loss to Derrick Henry and the Titans.

A goal-line stand late in the second quarter when the Patriots were only able to manage a field goal proved fatal, as that was the final time the Patriots offense put anything on the board.

Now the Patriots' season - and potentially Tom Brady's career - is over.

Here's what Tom E. Curran saw from the Patriots in their 20-13 loss to the Titans.

