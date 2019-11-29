Patriots vs. Texans Week 13 injury report: Tom Brady not listed, 17 players questionable
The New England Patriots are getting healthier, but they're not out of the woods yet.
The Patriots listed a whopping 17 players as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Houston Texans in their final injury report Friday, though Tom Brady was removed from the report after appearing earlier in the week
Eight New England players missed practice Wednesday due to illness as a flu bug made its way through the locker room. Jamie Collins, Jermaine Eluemunor, and Stephon Gilmore returned to practice yesterday, while Dont'a Hightower, Isaiah Wynn, and Joejuan Williams were back on the field Friday.
Kyle Van Noy, who did not practice Friday, is a new addition to the injury report because of illness, while Ryan Izzo is the only player who has already been ruled out of Sunday's game due to illness.
Here are the full injury reports for both teams entering Sunday's game at NRG Stadium:
New England Patriots
OUT
TE Ryan Izzo, Illness
QUESTIONABLE
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee
OT Marcus Cannon, Illness
S Patrick Chung, Illness/Heel/Chest
LB Jamie Collins, Illness
DL Byron Cowart, Head
WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion
S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back
WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder
OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Illness
CB Stephon Gilmore, Illness
LB Dont'a Hightower, Illness
CB Jason McCourty, Groin
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle
WR Matthew Slater, Hamstring
LB Kyle Van Noy, Illness
CB Joejuan Williams, Illness
OT Isaiah Wynn, Illness
Houston Texans
OUT
DE Carlos Watkins, Hamstring
PROBABLE
G/T Tytus Howard, Knee
QUESTIONABLE
DE Angelo Blackson, Shoulder
CB Gareon Conley, Hip
OLB Brennan Scarlett, Shoulder
