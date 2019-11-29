Patriots vs. Texans Week 13 injury report: Tom Brady not listed, 17 players questionable

The New England Patriots are getting healthier, but they're not out of the woods yet.

The Patriots listed a whopping 17 players as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Houston Texans in their final injury report Friday, though Tom Brady was removed from the report after appearing earlier in the week

Eight New England players missed practice Wednesday due to illness as a flu bug made its way through the locker room. Jamie Collins, Jermaine Eluemunor, and Stephon Gilmore returned to practice yesterday, while Dont'a Hightower, Isaiah Wynn, and Joejuan Williams were back on the field Friday.

Kyle Van Noy, who did not practice Friday, is a new addition to the injury report because of illness, while Ryan Izzo is the only player who has already been ruled out of Sunday's game due to illness.

Here are the full injury reports for both teams entering Sunday's game at NRG Stadium:

New England Patriots

OUT

TE Ryan Izzo, Illness

QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Marcus Cannon, Illness

S Patrick Chung, Illness/Heel/Chest

LB Jamie Collins, Illness

DL Byron Cowart, Head

WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion

S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back

WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder

OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Illness

CB Stephon Gilmore, Illness

LB Dont'a Hightower, Illness

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

WR Matthew Slater, Hamstring

LB Kyle Van Noy, Illness

CB Joejuan Williams, Illness

OT Isaiah Wynn, Illness

































Houston Texans

OUT

DE Carlos Watkins, Hamstring

PROBABLE

G/T Tytus Howard, Knee

QUESTIONABLE

DE Angelo Blackson, Shoulder

CB Gareon Conley, Hip

OLB Brennan Scarlett, Shoulder





