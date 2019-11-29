Patriots vs. Texans Week 13 injury report: Tom Brady not listed, 17 players questionable

Darren Hartwell

The New England Patriots are getting healthier, but they're not out of the woods yet.

The Patriots listed a whopping 17 players as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Houston Texans in their final injury report Friday, though Tom Brady was removed from the report after appearing earlier in the week

Eight New England players missed practice Wednesday due to illness as a flu bug made its way through the locker room. Jamie Collins, Jermaine Eluemunor, and Stephon Gilmore returned to practice yesterday, while Dont'a Hightower, Isaiah Wynn, and Joejuan Williams were back on the field Friday.

Kyle Van Noy, who did not practice Friday, is a new addition to the injury report because of illness, while Ryan Izzo is the only player who has already been ruled out of Sunday's game due to illness.

Here are the full injury reports for both teams entering Sunday's game at NRG Stadium:

New England Patriots

OUT

TE Ryan Izzo, Illness

QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee
OT Marcus Cannon, Illness 
S Patrick Chung, Illness/Heel/Chest 
LB Jamie Collins, Illness
DL Byron Cowart, Head 
WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion 
S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back 
WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder 
OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Illness 
CB Stephon Gilmore, Illness 
LB Dont'a Hightower, Illness 
CB Jason McCourty, Groin 
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle 
WR Matthew Slater, Hamstring 
LB Kyle Van Noy, Illness 
CB Joejuan Williams, Illness 
OT Isaiah Wynn, Illness 















Houston Texans

OUT

DE Carlos Watkins, Hamstring

PROBABLE

G/T Tytus Howard, Knee

QUESTIONABLE

DE Angelo Blackson, Shoulder 
CB Gareon Conley, Hip 
OLB Brennan Scarlett, Shoulder 

