Patriots vs. Texans injury report: Pats practice without four offensive linemen

Patriots injury report: Four offensive linemen miss practice

The New England Patriots practiced without four of their offensive linemen on Wednesday.

Trent Brown and Shaq Mason missed Wednesday's session with injuries while Isaiah Wynn and Michael Onwenu were held out due to COVID-19 protocols. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) and Henry Anderson (pectorial) also were non-participants with the latter being placed on injured reserve.

Seven Pats players were limited in practice. Four were defensive backs: Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Cody Davis and Kyle Dugger.

On the Houston Texans' side, six players did not participate in Wednesday's practice including former Patriots Rex Burkhead, Marcus Cannon and Brandin Cooks.

Here are the full Wednesday practice reports for both teams ahead of the Week 5 matchup:

New England Patriots (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Henry Anderson - Pectoral; Placed on IR

T Trent Brown, Calf

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder

DB Cody Davis, Knee

S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

Houston Texans (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Justin Britt, Knee

RB Rex Burkhead, Hip

OL Marcus Cannon, Back

WR Chris Conley, Not Injury Related

WR Brandin Cooks, Not Injury Related

QB Deshaun Watson, Not Injury Related

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

WR Danny Amendola, Thigh

FULL AVAILABILITY

DB, Jimmy Moreland, Illness

RB, Scottie Phillips