Patriots vs. Texans injury report: Pats practice without four offensive linemen
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Patriots injury report: Four offensive linemen miss practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots practiced without four of their offensive linemen on Wednesday.
Trent Brown and Shaq Mason missed Wednesday's session with injuries while Isaiah Wynn and Michael Onwenu were held out due to COVID-19 protocols. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) and Henry Anderson (pectorial) also were non-participants with the latter being placed on injured reserve.
Seven Pats players were limited in practice. Four were defensive backs: Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Cody Davis and Kyle Dugger.
On the Houston Texans' side, six players did not participate in Wednesday's practice including former Patriots Rex Burkhead, Marcus Cannon and Brandin Cooks.
Curran: Gilmore's gone but the outrage is misguided
Here are the full Wednesday practice reports for both teams ahead of the Week 5 matchup:
New England Patriots (1-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Henry Anderson - Pectoral; Placed on IR
T Trent Brown, Calf
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder
DB Cody Davis, Knee
S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
Houston Texans (1-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Justin Britt, Knee
RB Rex Burkhead, Hip
OL Marcus Cannon, Back
WR Chris Conley, Not Injury Related
WR Brandin Cooks, Not Injury Related
QB Deshaun Watson, Not Injury Related
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Danny Amendola, Thigh
FULL AVAILABILITY
DB, Jimmy Moreland, Illness
RB, Scottie Phillips