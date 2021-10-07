Patriots vs. Texans injury report: Shaun Wade misses Thursday's practice

Patriots injury report: Shaun Wade misses Thursday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' injury report remains a lengthy one heading into their Week 5 matchup vs. the Houston Texans.

Cornerback Shaun Wade was added to Thursday's report after missing practice with a concussion. The rest of the list is unchanged with tackle Trent Brown, guard Shaq Mason and linebacker Kyle Van Noy each missing practice for the second straight day.

For Houston, ex-Patriots Rex Burkhead and Marcus Cannon missed practiced again while Danny Amendola was a limited participant. Center Justin Britt was upgraded to limited availability after being held out of Wednesday's practice.

Here are the full Thursday practice reports for both teams:

New England Patriots (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Trent Brown, Calf

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder

DB Cody Davis, Knee

S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

Houston Texans (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Rex Burkhead, Hip

OL Marcus Cannon, Back

WR Chris Conley, Not Injury Related

QB Deshaun Watson, Not Injury Related

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

OL Justin Britt, Knee

WR Danny Amendola, Thigh

FULL AVAILABILITY

DB Jimmy Moreland, Illness

RB Scottie Phillips, Illness