Patriots vs. Texans injury report: Shaun Wade misses Thursday's practice
Patriots injury report: Shaun Wade misses Thursday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots' injury report remains a lengthy one heading into their Week 5 matchup vs. the Houston Texans.
Cornerback Shaun Wade was added to Thursday's report after missing practice with a concussion. The rest of the list is unchanged with tackle Trent Brown, guard Shaq Mason and linebacker Kyle Van Noy each missing practice for the second straight day.
For Houston, ex-Patriots Rex Burkhead and Marcus Cannon missed practiced again while Danny Amendola was a limited participant. Center Justin Britt was upgraded to limited availability after being held out of Wednesday's practice.
Here are the full Thursday practice reports for both teams:
New England Patriots (1-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown, Calf
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder
DB Cody Davis, Knee
S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
Houston Texans (1-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Rex Burkhead, Hip
OL Marcus Cannon, Back
WR Chris Conley, Not Injury Related
QB Deshaun Watson, Not Injury Related
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
OL Justin Britt, Knee
WR Danny Amendola, Thigh
FULL AVAILABILITY
DB Jimmy Moreland, Illness
RB Scottie Phillips, Illness