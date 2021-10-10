Patriots vs. Texans inactives: Rhamondre Stevenson returns to lineup

Patriots-Texans inactives: Redemption time for Rhamondre Stevenson? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rhamondre Stevenson has returned from the New England Patriots' doghouse, it appears.

The rookie running back is active for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium after sitting out the previous three games. Stevenson fumbled on his lone carry in the team's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins and hadn't played since.

Second-year running back J.J. Taylor is inactive after fumbling against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, so Stevenson could see some action as Damien Harris' backup Sunday in Houston. Harris, Stevenson and Brandon Bolden will be New England's active running backs with James White on injured reserve.

The Patriots also are down a pair of cornerbacks in Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade and will be without four of their five starting offensive linemen with Shaq Mason officially ruled out.

Here are the official Week 5 inactives for the Patriots and Texans. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

New England Patriots (1-3)

Jalen Mills, CB

Devin Asiasi, TE

Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB

Shaq Mason, OG

Shaun Wade, CB

Ronnie Perkins, OLB

J.J. Taylor, RB

Houston Texans (1-3)

Deshaun Watson, QB

Jordan Brevin, TE

Jimmy Moreland, CB

Scottie Phillips, RB

Rex Burkhead, RB

Danny Amendola, WR

Charles Omenihu, DE