Patriots vs. Texans highlights Week 5
Watch the New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans highlights during Week 5 of the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Watch the New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans highlights during Week 5 of the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Tom Brady's 61-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown against the Dolphins was yet another example of his greatness.
The incomparable Tom Brady with 5 touchdown passes for Tampa Bay
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
This was a wild one in Cincy.
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6
Iowa is at No. 2 while Cincinnati is at No. 3. Half of the top 10 is made up of Big Ten teams.
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
Georgia took the new No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot during the regular season for the first time since November 1982.
When you apologize, you don't equivocate, or spin, or gaslight. And yet that's exactly what Gruden did when the email came to light.
Tom Brady kills off any hint that his days might be numbered with a 400-yard, five-touchdown performance.
Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are the butts of every joke in the NFL. If Meyer’s winless team gets embarrassed at home by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, it is easy to envision him being fired Monday morning. He is hanging by a thread in Jacksonville after owner Shad Khan’s statement that Meyer “must regain our trust and respect.” Khan will act once he recognizes the contradiction ...
Neither team really deserved to win, but one of them had to.
The Bears are looking to upset the Raiders on the road. Come join us for our live game discussion.
Georgia returns to No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for the first time since 2008 after Alabama's loss to Texas A&M.
Georgia is expected to be the unanimous choice to overtake the top spot and as many as five Big Ten teams could occupy slots in the top 10.
Wisconsin dismisses RB Jalen Berger from the football program
What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our prediction on the college football rankings after Week 6.
The Texans' strange fake-punt-that-wasn't against the Patriots at NRG Stadium produced some predictably disastrous results.
The Ducks got bumped down a spot in the USA Today Coaches Poll as a flurry of upsets take place in the Top-10.
Tyson Fury branded Deontay Wilder an "idiot" and "sore loser" after their post-fight exchange in Las Vegas.