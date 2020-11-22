Patriots vs. Texans highlights: Deshaun Watson picks apart Pats defense

Pats can't stop Watson, fall to 4-6 on the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Prior to Sunday's Patriots-Texans contest, Bill Belichick referred to Deshaun Watson as "a complete quarterback" -- and it didn't take long for Watson to prove it once the game started.

Watson picked apart the New England defense early and often, throwing for 241 yards and accounting for three touchdowns -- two passing and one rushing -- before halftime as the Texans jumped in front and held on for a 27-20 win over the Patriots, who failed in their bid to get back to the .500 mark, dropping to 4-6 on the season. Watson finished the game with 344 yards, his fifth 300-plus yard effort of the season.

As if the loss wasn't bad enough (and it's devastating for New England's already-slim playoff hopes), they also saw Rex Burkhead carted off the field with a serious injury early in the third quarter.

The bright spot for the Patriots on offense Sunday was a breakout game from wide receiver Damiere Byrd. After totaling 120 yards in his previous three games, Byrd erupted for a career-high 132 yards on six receptions, including the first touchdown reception of his New England career.

At 4-6, it'll be a serious uphill climb for the Pats to make the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year, as they still have games left against the Cardinals, Rams, Bills and Dolphins -- all of whom are in playoff position as of Sunday afternoon.

FINAL SCORE: Texans 27, Patriots 20

PATRIOTS RECORD: 4-6

HIGHLIGHTS

The Pats start strong, marching 84 yards in 10 plays, capped by a Damien Harris 9-yard run.

That 7-0 lead doesn't last long -- with Deshaun Watson going 5-for-5 for 75 yards on the next drive, which ends with a 3-yard TD toss to Randall Cobb.

The #Texans are on the board!



Watson connects with Cobb for the score 🙌



📺: CBS

— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 22, 2020

Josh McDaniels opens up the playbook on this play, a 20-yard gain to Jakobi Meyers. The drive wound end with a Nick Folk field goal, his 16th consecutive make.

Devin McCourty tries -- and fails -- to stop Watson from plowing in for the 4-yard touchdown run.

With 10 seconds left in the half, Watson and Keke Coutee connect for the 6-yard TD pass, making it a 21-10 halftime lead.

Cam Newton hasn't thrown the deep ball much this season -- but he finds Damiere Byrd for a 42-yard strike. It's the first time Newton has connected with a Patriots wide receiver for a TD this season and the first TD of Byrd's Patriots career.

UP NEXT

Sunday, Nov. 29: vs. Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Dec. 6: at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Thursday, Dec. 10: at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. (FOX, NFL Network)