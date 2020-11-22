Patriots vs. Texans game recap: Everything you need to know from the stunner

The New England Patriots played conservative offensive football for as long as they could. And for the fourth consecutive week, that put the outcome of the game on Cam Newton’s shoulders for a fourth-quarter drive.

But in Week 11, Newton couldn’t pull off the same magic that he mustered the previous two weeks. In the Patriots’ 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans, Newton and the offense came up short. On a fourth-and-4, the Texans’ blitz proved too much for New England’s offensive line, and Newton couldn’t elude the pressure. He barely got off a throw, which fell to the turf, with no one anywhere near the incompletion.

Final score: Texans win, 27-20

1 2 3 4 F NE 7 3 7 3 20 HOU 7 14 3 3 27

It was over when...

... Newton's pass fell incomplete on fourth-and-4 with 1:18 left in the game. You could just feel it. New England needed a freaking monsoon to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. The Patriots needed the New York Jets to hand over a win in Week 9. And the Texans were too stubborn to make this easy on the Patriots, who had issues executing the basics on Sunday. It wasn't Newton's fault. He needed better protection and a moment to get rid of the ball. The offense, as a unit, disappointed. That's the story of 2020 -- and 2019, for that matter.

Keys to the game

New England's secondary stunk. Yes, let's give credit where it's due: Deshaun Watson was brilliant. But the Patriots made him look a heck of a lot better than he has looked all season. Watson finished the game completing 75% of his passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns. Even so, the Texans created no shortage of separation, with Jordan Akins (5 catches, 83 yards) enjoying plenty of success. The Texans weren't running the ball all that well, but they didn't have to run. They were throwing the ball with ease.

The Patriots tackling was bad. Turns out, that's a pretty important part of football.

Josh McDaniels called a conservative game. Newton struggled with the short throws (screen passes and check downs), but had really stellar throws downfield. It's unclear whether the Patriots offense might look better with a more aggressive approach -- or whether that might just force Newton into a higher volume of turnovers.

Even so, the Patriots abandoned the run with Damien Harris. On the opening drive alone, Harris had five carries for 25 yards and a touchdown. He finished the game with 11 carries for 43 yards and that lone touchdown.

3 stars of the game

⭐⭐⭐ WR Damiere Byrd -- My goodness. If the Patriots had won this game, Byrd would've been the team's savior. Byrd finished with six catches for 132 yards and one touchdown. He separated well. He was savvy in making contested catches. And he was good after the catch. If he can play more like that in future weeks, the Patriots might have something special. ⭐⭐ QB Cam Newton -- He had a few misfires, with low passes to N'Keal Harry and the running backs. But he still completed 65% of his passes for 365 yards and a touchdown. He didn't do much with his legs. But considering the game McDaniels called, Newton executed. ⭐ CB Stephon Gilmore -- I was impressed with the way Gilmore got physical in run support. He got burnt for a 44-yard in coverage of Brandin Cooks. It wasn't a brilliant day for the star cornerback. But his effort felt notable on a day when folks questioned how much he wanted to play for the Patriots, with his home going up for sale at the trade deadline.

Key stats

132: Byrd's receiving yardage total were the most in his NFL career. 1: Byrd's receiving touchdown was Newton's first to a receiver this season. 86: The Patriots' rushing yards were the second-fewest they've had in a single game this season. It didn't help they were rushing 3.58 yards per carry, and Newton only ran three times for 6 yards. 344: Watson's passing yardage was the second-most from him in a single game this season. The only time he threw for more? Against the Jaguars. That's bad company for the Patriots defense. 32: The Patriots defensive DVOA is the NFL's worst. Yes, that means advanced statistics indicate New England has the worst defense -- under Belichick, one of the smartest defensive coaches in history. https://twitter.com/billbarnwell/status/1330595955377364993 75.7: Watson's completion percentage was the sixth-best in a single game in his career.

Quote of the game

Next up: vs. the Arizona Cardinals

For a third consecutive week, the Patriots face a quarterback that is just as dangerous as a thrower as he is as a runner. Quarterback Kyler Murray is putting together an impressive season in his second year. And this Arizona team is looking elite at a time that's not convenient for New England, which hasn't looked worse. The Patriots defense will have to figure out how to play more like they did in Week 10 against Jackson -- and less like they did against Watson in Week 11. Maybe Belichick can conjure up another torrential downpour?