Patriots vs. Steelers Week 2 injury report: Mac Jones cleared to play

Mac Jones removed from injury report, cleared to play in Patriots-Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones is ready to go for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The New England Patriots quarterback was removed from the team's final injury report of the week after being a full participant in Friday's practice. Jones suffered a back injury in last week's season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins. He also missed practice Thursday due to illness.

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (toe) also was removed from the injury report. He was limited in Thursday's practice.

New England has six players officially listed as questionable, including linebacker Raekwon McMillan, who was added to the injury report Friday.

The Steelers removed all six players from Thursday's injury report, including star running back Najee Harris. He's cleared to play after suffering a foot injury in Pittsburgh's Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here's the final injury report for this weekend's matchup between the Patriots and Steelers.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1)

OUT

No players listed

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin

T Trent Brown - Ankle

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs

RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Shoulder

CB Shaun Wade - Ankle

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1-0)

OUT

No players listed

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE