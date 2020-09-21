Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights: Cam Newton's comeback attempt falls short

Patriots-Seahawks highlights: Comeback attempt falls just short originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
This time, with the ball on the 1-yard line, the Seattle Seahawks got the last laugh.
Needing to punch the ball on a QB keeper in to cap a miraculous comeback, Cam Newton wasn't able to get into the end zone as the Seahawks held on for a thrilling 35-30 win over the Patriots at CenturyLink Field.
The Patriots trailed by 12 with under five minutes to play, and Newton was almost able to lead the comeback, throwing for 397 yards and scoring three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing), but L.J. Collier and the Seattle defense kept the New England QB out of the end zone as the clock struck zero.
Though Newton had a team-high 47 rushing yards, the New England ground attack was... well, grounded on Sunday night, totaling just 67 yards on 25 carries, a far cry from the 217 yards they racked up on the ground a week ago.
Russell Wilson led the way for the Seahawks, throwing five touchdown passes to five different receivers.
FINAL SCORE: Seahawks 35, Patriots 30
Patriots Record: 1-1
HIGHLIGHTS
On Seattle's third play from scrimmage, Devin McCourty puts the Patriots on the board
Devin McCourty gets us started in Seattle with a PICK-6! #GoPats | NBC pic.twitter.com/uTY0dMkBiu— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020
"28! We love you, bro!"— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020
All love to James White from his teammates ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fppGs6CWEY
The Seahawks respond with a 13-play, 75-yard TD drive capped off by Tyler Lockett
.@DangeRussWilson and @TDLockett12 have a connection so elite it's not even fair. #Seahawks | NBC pic.twitter.com/kXU6MYIffT— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020
Another game, another rushing TD for Cam Newton
Cam doin' Cam things... are you surprised? 🔥🔥#GoPats | NBC pic.twitter.com/OWV83yqJQN— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020
Russell Wilson ties the game with this 54-yard scoring strike to DK Metcalf
What happens when you #LetRussCook?— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020
MAGIC ⬇️⬇️⬇️#Seahawks | NBC pic.twitter.com/f45bewAQ5C
David Moore puts the Seahawks on top with the fancy footwork on a highlight-reel TD catch
Footwork you have to see to believe.— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020
How in the WORLD did David Moore stay in here?! #NEvsSEA | NBC pic.twitter.com/cY2CTs3bTM
Cam Newton throws behind Damiere Byrd -- and Quinton Dunbar makes him pay for his first INT of the season
Quinton Dunbar reads Cam like a 📚pic.twitter.com/SvtlYCAiBh— PFF (@PFF) September 21, 2020
The Patriots defense breaks down as rookie Freddie Swain breaks free to catch Wilson's fourth TD pass of the game
WIDE OPEN!— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 21, 2020
Rookie @Freddie_iball2 gets his first NFL touchdown!
📺: Watch live on NBC pic.twitter.com/Yf8aLX9dVY
Newton's longest completion of the season goes for 49 yards to Julian Edelman
Squirrel szn.@edelman11 | #GoPats— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 21, 2020
📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/2l3J7HwBQZ
Cam Newton's first TD pass with the Patriots is also Jakob Johnson's first career NFL touchdown
Trying to stop Cam from getting to the end zone? That's fine, they'll get it to the fullback!— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020
We've got a one possession game in Seattle.#NEvsSEA | NBC pic.twitter.com/JhIEbbsgKd
Russell Wilson's TD pass to Chris Carson puts Seattle up 35-23
5 touchdowns. 5 receivers.@DangeRussWilson is spreading the love around his offense tonight! #NEvsSEA | NBC pic.twitter.com/bhJ5q615jc— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020
In his 152nd career game, Julian Edelman sets a new career high in receiving yards
.@Edelman11 has a career-high 161 receiving yards. #GoPats— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2020
📺: #NEvsSEA on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/D3Z0XewhrI pic.twitter.com/2ZzFX4sPGz
One play from the one-yard line to win the game -- and the Seattle defense comes up big
STOPPED. ON. THE. GOAL. LINE.— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020
A thrilling finish to an incredible game! #NEvsSEA | #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/7zNMKemOzZ
UP NEXT
Sunday, Sept. 27 vs. Raiders, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, Oct. 4 at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, Oct. 11 vs. Broncos, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)