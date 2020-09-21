Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights: Cam Newton's comeback attempt falls short

Patriots-Seahawks highlights: Comeback attempt falls just short originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

This time, with the ball on the 1-yard line, the Seattle Seahawks got the last laugh.

Needing to punch the ball on a QB keeper in to cap a miraculous comeback, Cam Newton wasn't able to get into the end zone as the Seahawks held on for a thrilling 35-30 win over the Patriots at CenturyLink Field.

The Patriots trailed by 12 with under five minutes to play, and Newton was almost able to lead the comeback, throwing for 397 yards and scoring three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing), but L.J. Collier and the Seattle defense kept the New England QB out of the end zone as the clock struck zero.

Though Newton had a team-high 47 rushing yards, the New England ground attack was... well, grounded on Sunday night, totaling just 67 yards on 25 carries, a far cry from the 217 yards they racked up on the ground a week ago.

Russell Wilson led the way for the Seahawks, throwing five touchdown passes to five different receivers.

FINAL SCORE: Seahawks 35, Patriots 30

Patriots Record: 1-1

HIGHLIGHTS

On Seattle's third play from scrimmage, Devin McCourty puts the Patriots on the board

Devin McCourty gets us started in Seattle with a PICK-6! #GoPats | NBC pic.twitter.com/uTY0dMkBiu — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020

"28! We love you, bro!"



All love to James White from his teammates ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fppGs6CWEY — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020

The Seahawks respond with a 13-play, 75-yard TD drive capped off by Tyler Lockett

Another game, another rushing TD for Cam Newton

Cam doin' Cam things... are you surprised? 🔥🔥#GoPats | NBC pic.twitter.com/OWV83yqJQN — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020

Russell Wilson ties the game with this 54-yard scoring strike to DK Metcalf

David Moore puts the Seahawks on top with the fancy footwork on a highlight-reel TD catch

Footwork you have to see to believe.



How in the WORLD did David Moore stay in here?! #NEvsSEA | NBC pic.twitter.com/cY2CTs3bTM — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020

Cam Newton throws behind Damiere Byrd -- and Quinton Dunbar makes him pay for his first INT of the season

Quinton Dunbar reads Cam like a 📚pic.twitter.com/SvtlYCAiBh — PFF (@PFF) September 21, 2020

The Patriots defense breaks down as rookie Freddie Swain breaks free to catch Wilson's fourth TD pass of the game

WIDE OPEN!



Rookie @Freddie_iball2 gets his first NFL touchdown!



📺: Watch live on NBC pic.twitter.com/Yf8aLX9dVY — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 21, 2020

Newton's longest completion of the season goes for 49 yards to Julian Edelman

Cam Newton's first TD pass with the Patriots is also Jakob Johnson's first career NFL touchdown

Trying to stop Cam from getting to the end zone? That's fine, they'll get it to the fullback!



We've got a one possession game in Seattle.#NEvsSEA | NBC pic.twitter.com/JhIEbbsgKd — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020

Russell Wilson's TD pass to Chris Carson puts Seattle up 35-23

5 touchdowns. 5 receivers.@DangeRussWilson is spreading the love around his offense tonight! #NEvsSEA | NBC pic.twitter.com/bhJ5q615jc — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020

In his 152nd career game, Julian Edelman sets a new career high in receiving yards

One play from the one-yard line to win the game -- and the Seattle defense comes up big

