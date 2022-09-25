Patriots vs. Ravens Week 3 inactives: Kyle Dugger ruled out with knee injury

Patriots vs. Ravens Week 3 inactives: Dugger, Meyers ruled out for Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be without a couple important players in Sunday's Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium.

Starting safety Kyle Dugger was among the Patriots' inactives announced Sunday morning. He was dealing with a knee injury this week and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. He was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Dugger would have been an important part of the Patriots' gameplan to slow down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson -- the best dual-threat player at the position. His absence increases the importance of the roles safeties Jabrill Peppers and Adrian Phillips will play.

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is out, too. Like Dugger, Meyers also missed multiple practices with a knee injury this week. His absence is a huge one for the Patriots offense because he is quarterback Mac Jones' most reliable weapon in the passing attack. Meyers leads the Patriots in receptions, receiving yards and targets through two games.

The Ravens will get a boost with the return of running back J.K. Dobbins. He tore his ACL in the 2021 preseason and hasn't played since the 2020 NFL playoffs.

Here are the official Week 3 inactives for both teams:

New England Patriots (1-1)

Bailey Zappe, QB

Jakobi Meyers, WR

Sam Roberts, DT

Raekwon McMillan, LB

Shaun Wade, CB

Kyle Dugger, S

Baltimore Ravens (1-1)