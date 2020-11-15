Patriots vs. Ravens Week 10 Inactives: Stephon Gilmore to miss third straight game

Patriots vs. Ravens inactives: Gilmore out again; Ravens without two key vets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will again be without their best defensive player when they host the Baltimore Ravens on "Sunday Night Football" at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is among the inactives for the Week 10 matchup. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is dealing with a knee injury that has now sidelines him for three consecutive games. New England also will be without linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley in the middle of the defense.

Newly acquired defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and tight end Jordan Thomas also are inactive for the Patriots.

On a positive note for the Patriots, second-year wide receiver N'Keal Harry is active after missing the last two games because of a concussion.

New England had 17 players listed as questionable on its final Week 10 injury report, so this team will be less than 100 percent healthy at several positions on Sunday night.

The Ravens will be without two important players on defense -- defensive end Calais Campbell and cornerback Jimmy Smith.

Here's the full list of inactives for the Patriots and Ravens.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-5)

QB Brian Hoyer

RB J.J. Taylor

TE Jordan Thomas

G Hjalte Froholdt

DT Isaiah Mack

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley

CB Stephon Gilmore

BALTIMORE RAVENS (6-2)

QB Trace McSorley

DE Calais Campbell

DE Jihad Ward

LB L.J. Fort

CB Jimmy Smith