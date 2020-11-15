Patriots vs. Ravens live stream: Watch NFL Week 10 'Sunday Night Football' online

Patriots vs. Ravens live stream: Watch Pats' D try to slow down Lamar Jackson originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots ended their four-game losing streak with a close win over the New York Jets last week, and they face a significantly tougher challenge in Week 10.

The Pats are playing host to the Baltimore Ravens on "Sunday Night Football" at Gillette Stadium.

The Ravens are 6-2 and again look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Reigning MVP winner and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the midst of another excellent season. He's one of the best dual-threat QBs in the league and has tallied 469 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Baltimore comfortably beat New England 37-20 when these teams squared off at M&T Bank Stadium last season. Oddsmakers are confident that Jackson and the Ravens will cruise to another win, as Baltimore has been pegged as a 6.5-point betting favorite. The Ravens also have been road warriors of late with 10 consecutive wins away from home.

Another loss for the Patriots would make their chances of reaching the playoffs quite small. New England's schedule does get a bit easier after this game, so a victory Sunday night could serve as a real turning point in the team's season.

Here's how and when to watch Patriots vs. Ravens on your favorite device.

When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports