This Patriots vs. Ravens hype video narrated by Vince Wilfork is awesome

This Patriots-Ravens hype video narrated by Vince Wilfork is awesome originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The next chapter in one of the NFL's best rivalries -- the New England Patriots versus Baltimore Ravens -- will be written Sunday in a Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium.

Both teams come into this game with a 1-1 record. The Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 before beating the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. The Ravens opened the season with a win over the New York Jets and then lost to the Dolphins in Week 2.

Sunday is the home opener for the Patriots as part of a special weekend in Foxboro. The Patriots Hall of Fame welcomed its newest member, Vince Wilfork, during an induction ceremony Saturday.

Wilfork played 11 seasons (2004 through 2014) with the Patriots and was part of their Super Bowl-winning teams in 2004 and 2014. The Patriots were 6-3 against the Ravens (2-2 in the playoffs) when Wilfork was on the field.

The team released a hype video for Sunday's matchup, and Wilfork played the role of narrator.

Check it out in the post below:

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.