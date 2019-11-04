Patriots vs. Ravens analysis: Best, worst from New England's 37-20 loss
Through the first eight games this season, the Patriots only allowed a total of 61 points, about seven and a half points per game.
But then came a Sunday night game in Baltimore. The Ravens didn't just beat the Pats - they beat them up, scoring 37 points and capitalizing on a host of New England mistakes.
Lamar Jackson accounted for three touchdowns - two on the ground and one through the air - while the Ravens rushed for more than 200 yards against the Patriots' vaunted defense.
Tom E. Curran detailed the best & worst from the Patriots' first loss of the season.
