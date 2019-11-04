Through the first eight games this season, the Patriots only allowed a total of 61 points, about seven and a half points per game.

But then came a Sunday night game in Baltimore. The Ravens didn't just beat the Pats - they beat them up, scoring 37 points and capitalizing on a host of New England mistakes.

Lamar Jackson accounted for three touchdowns - two on the ground and one through the air - while the Ravens rushed for more than 200 yards against the Patriots' vaunted defense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tom E. Curran detailed the best & worst from the Patriots' first loss of the season.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots vs. Ravens analysis: Best, worst from New England's 37-20 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston