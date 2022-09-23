Patriots vs Ravens 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

Cue the cannons for the New England Patriots in Sunday’s home opener against the visiting Baltimore Ravens.

After toppling the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, the Patriots get another out-of-division rival in a Ravens team that has been a thorn in their side over the years. It’s also a team with an electric quarterback under center in Lamar Jackson, who is a persistent home run threat with the ball in his hands.

It’ll be a real challenge for the Patriots defensively to keep the Ravens off the scoreboard, which could mean even more pressure for quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots offense to keep up on the other end.

There’s no need to stress the importance of this game with a trip to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next on the itinerary for New England.

Here’s how to watch the game.

Game information

New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, Sept. 25, 1:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Live Stream

FuboTV (try it free)

NFL+ (out-of-market)

Television channels

FOX

WFXT Channel 25

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

SiriusXM: New England (231) and Baltimore (388)

SiriusXM App: New England (821) and Baltimore (802)

Betting odds

Money line: Patriots +125, Ravens -150

Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +2.5, Ravens -2.5

Over/Under (O/U): 43.5

Per Tipico Sportsbook

Weather

Temperature – 72 degrees

Precipitation – 20%

Wind – 11mph

[listicle id=127698]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire