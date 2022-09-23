Patriots vs Ravens 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
Cue the cannons for the New England Patriots in Sunday’s home opener against the visiting Baltimore Ravens.
After toppling the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, the Patriots get another out-of-division rival in a Ravens team that has been a thorn in their side over the years. It’s also a team with an electric quarterback under center in Lamar Jackson, who is a persistent home run threat with the ball in his hands.
It’ll be a real challenge for the Patriots defensively to keep the Ravens off the scoreboard, which could mean even more pressure for quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots offense to keep up on the other end.
There’s no need to stress the importance of this game with a trip to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next on the itinerary for New England.
Here’s how to watch the game.
Game information
New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, Sept. 25, 1:00 p.m. ET
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
Live Stream
FuboTV (try it free)
NFL+ (out-of-market)
Television channels
FOX
WFXT Channel 25
Radio
98.5 The Sports Hub
SiriusXM: New England (231) and Baltimore (388)
SiriusXM App: New England (821) and Baltimore (802)
Betting odds
Money line: Patriots +125, Ravens -150
Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +2.5, Ravens -2.5
Over/Under (O/U): 43.5
Weather
Temperature – 72 degrees
Precipitation – 20%
Wind – 11mph
