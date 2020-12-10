Patriots vs. Rams odds: Last minute spread, betting lines for Week 14 game

Last-minute betting lines for Patriots-Rams Week 14 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will play their first and only "Thursday Night Football" game against the Los Angeles Rams tonight, and the stakes couldn't be higher.

The Patriots are two games behind the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins in the race for a wild card spot in the AFC. A loss to the Rams would make it extremely unlikely that New England returns to the postseason for the 12th consecutive year.

Oddsmakers are not too confident in the Patriots' chances of victory Thursday night. The Rams are 4.5-point favorites.

Patriots fans looking for some optimism entering this game should look to the team's recent history versus the Rams. New England has won the last six games between these teams dating back to Super Bowl XXXVI.

Not only have the Patriots won these matchups outright, they also covered the spread five times.

Since the 2002 championship game, New England is 5-1 against the spread vs. Los Angeles (then St. Louis.)



The now Tom Brady-less team goes into Thursday night's game as underdogs against LA for the first time since 2004, per Rotoworld Edge Finder.



Will New England (+4.5) cover? pic.twitter.com/UiAk27rxbh — NBC Sports Bet (@NBCSportsBet) December 10, 2020

The Patriots dominated the Rams offense, including quarterback Jared Goff, when these teams last played in Super Bowl LIII. Goff completed just 19 of his 38 pass attempts for 229 yards with zero touchdowns and a fourth-quarter interception.

New England will need a similar defensive performance to beat Los Angeles and keep its playoff hopes alive going into Week 15.