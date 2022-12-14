Patriots vs. Raiders Week 15 injury report: Key starters miss Pats practice

Patriots Week 15 injury report: Stevenson, Parker, Wynn all miss practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have several key players battling injury entering Sunday's important Week 15 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), DeVante Parker (concussion), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) all missed Wednesday's practice at the University of Arizona.

Stevenson, Parker and Jones all suffered their injury during Monday's Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals. None of them finished the game. Wynn has missed the last three games.

One positive sign was Christian Barmore participating in practice. The second-year defensive tackle hasn't played since Week 6 because of a knee injury, but he's eligible to return off injured reserve beginning this week.

Here's the complete Wednesday injury report for the Patriots.

New England Patriots (7-6)

Did not participate

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB (ankle)

DeVante Parker, WR (concussion)

Isaiah Wynn, OT (foot)

Jack Jones, CB (knee)

Limited participation