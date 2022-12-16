Patriots vs. Raiders: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

The Raiders aren’t quite out of playoff contention in the AFC. In order for them to even have a chance of making the playoffs, they need to get a win against the Patriots in Week 15.

Josh McDaniels will get a chance to face his former team on Sunday in what is essentially a win-or-go-home game for the Raiders. But the Patriots also need this game as they are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC. It doesn’t quite have a big game feel to it, but it’s an important game for both sides nonetheless.

To get you prepared for this game, here is everything you need to know about how to watch this game, streaming options and all of the latest odds via Tipico:

What: New England Patriots (7-6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

When: Sunday, December 18 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: 95.7

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Referee Crew: Ron Torbert

Odds: Raiders -1

Point Total: 44.5

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

TV: FOX

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire