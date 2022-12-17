Patriots vs. Raiders preview: Will Pats build momentum with Week 15 win?

Curran: Patriots can change narrative with win over Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots' 2022 season has been notable for F-bombs, penalty flags and screen passes to nowhere. It’s been marred by situational dopiness, offensive regression and playcalling timidity. The product on the field? Beneath the standards of a Bill Belichick team. Explanations for why? Evasive and flimsy.

And yet … AND YET … the Patriots can still exit Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season with a record of 8-6 and – at this point – the last seat at the AFC playoff dinner table.

People who care about the Patriots find themselves in a weird purgatory. Angry and at a loss to explain or understand how the team can be so maddeningly ineffective. Worried about the big-picture decision-making that got it to this point. But still hopeful that it somehow falls together and the team becomes a plucky “everybody counted us out!!!” success story.

Patriots Talk: Can the Patriots clean it up for playoff push? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Can the Patriots stop being a team that’s less effective than the sum of its parts? Can they just play a complete game ONE TIME before Christmas? Just so everyone doesn’t have to take it on faith that they are capable of dealing with top-tier quarterbacks and wideouts, converting third downs and in the red zone, avoiding flags, putting pressure on a defense and outsmarting opponents? One time?

Monday in Arizona didn’t do it. How about Sunday in Vegas?

They are all that stands between the Patriots and that 8-6 record. A win Sunday afternoon means two straight, offsetting the two-game Vikings-Bills skid that started on Thanksgiving. It sets the stage for a return to Gillette and – theoretically – a five-game, season-closing tear that would feature a win over the red-hot Bengals, revenge over the Dolphins and a show-of-competency against the Bills.

It’s all right there for the Patriots still, regardless of how hopeless us people with laptops and microphones say it is.

The Raiders are THE PERFECT team to change the naarrrrrrrraaaaaattttivvvveeeee against (hate that word). We’ve spent all year kicking rocks about the lobotomized Patriots offense since Josh McDaniels left with a few assistants in tow.

If Matt Patricia can pluck from his beard a game plan that undresses McDaniels’ defense? That’s a watershed moment. It will, presumably, require more than a couple of offensive touchdowns. That’s something the Patriots haven’t had since Week 6 when they scored five against the Browns with Bailey Zappe at the controls. It’s something they’ve done just once this season with Mac Jones (three against the Ravens in Week 3).

If the Patriots defense can keep in check the best of the top-tier wideouts they will see to close this season – Davante Adams (82 catches, 1,247 yards and 12 TDs) – and the NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs (1,402 yards already and 11 TDs) while dealing with the potential return of Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow? All part of an offense coordinated by McDaniels, whose underappreciated skill at running New England’s offense for more than a decade is a lot more appreciated now?

If they can do those two things, stay under six penalties (they’ve had six or more in nine games), execute offensively going into halftime for the first time in four games? Then we are – as my father liked to say – cooking with gas.

A win is a win and it gets the Patriots to 8-6. But a win with competency? One that’s free of “yeah, buts…”? That’s been elusive. This season has taken a flamethrower to Bill Parcells’ “You are what your record says you are …” cliché.

Who you played. How you played. Your level of situational competence on the field and the sidelines. Ignoring those factors and just saying, “Yay! We win!” is whistling past the graveyard.

Bill Belichick’s been whistling all year long. He was tempering early expectations back in the summer. Coincidentally or not, 14 weeks into the year, the team still looks locked in late August in both execution and efficiency. They’re too sloppy to be considered good. Too offensively impotent to be considered scary.

It’s the players, Mac Jones in particular, who’ve been outwardly more inclined to sound the alarm. But it’s not too late to play well. It’s right there for the Patriots – 8-6, a win over a more-talented team and a coach whose absence has been lamented. A chance to build momentum for a nasty closing stretch.

Raiders-Patriots. One team that’s probably better than its record. One team that’s probably worse.

Raiders 37, Patriots 20