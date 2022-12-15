Patriots vs. Raiders injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson sits out another practice
The New England Patriots still have several key starters on the injury report ahead of their Week 15 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rrunning back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot), cornerback Jack Jones (knee), and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) each were held out of Thursday's practice at the University of Arizona.
Second-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore again was a limited participant as he looks to play in his first game since Week 6.
Here's the complete Thursday injury report for the Patriots.
New England Patriots (7-6)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Jack Jones, Knee
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot
WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back
RB Damien Harris, Thigh
CB Jalen Mills, Groin
FULL PARTICIPATION
LS Joe Cardona, Ankle
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (5-8)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
G Alex Bars, Knee
CB Rock Ya-Sin, Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Andrew Billings, Fibula
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor, Oblique / Wrist
RB Josh Jacobs, Quad / Hand
LB Denzel Perryman, Hip
FULL PARTICIPATION
G Dylan Parham, Knee
CB Sam Webb, Illness
DE Malcolm Koonce, Knee