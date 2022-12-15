Patriots vs. Raiders injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson sits out another practice

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Patriots injury report: Stevenson sits out another practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots still have several key starters on the injury report ahead of their Week 15 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rrunning back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot), cornerback Jack Jones (knee), and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) each were held out of Thursday's practice at the University of Arizona.

Second-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore again was a limited participant as he looks to play in his first game since Week 6.

Here's the complete Thursday injury report for the Patriots.

New England Patriots (7-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Jack Jones, Knee

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot

WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back

RB Damien Harris, Thigh

CB Jalen Mills, Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION

LS Joe Cardona, Ankle

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (5-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

G Alex Bars, Knee

CB Rock Ya-Sin, Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

FULL PARTICIPATION