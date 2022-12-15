Breaking news:

Patriots vs. Raiders injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson sits out another practice

Justin Leger
·1 min read
The New England Patriots still have several key starters on the injury report ahead of their Week 15 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rrunning back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot), cornerback Jack Jones (knee), and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) each were held out of Thursday's practice at the University of Arizona.

Second-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore again was a limited participant as he looks to play in his first game since Week 6.

Here's the complete Thursday injury report for the Patriots.

New England Patriots (7-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • CB Jack Jones, Knee

  • WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

  • OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot

  • WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

FULL PARTICIPATION

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (5-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

FULL PARTICIPATION

