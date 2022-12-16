Patriots vs Raiders 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

After knocking off the Arizona Cardinals, the New England Patriots stay on the road out west for a trip to the Death Star at Allegiant Stadium when facing the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

This game was initially supposed to be a primetime Sunday Night Football spectacle, but the regular season struggles by both teams got it downgraded to an afternoon time slot.

Still, it’s a bit weird a matchup featuring Patriots coach Bill Belichick going head-to-head with former pupil and current Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was usurped for the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.

What football world are we living in, again?

The Raiders have quietly won three of their last four games, and both tight end Darren Waller and wideout Hunter Renfrow could be making their much-anticipated returns in this game.

Meanwhile, the Patriots could once again be shorthanded offensively with Matt Patricia calling the plays. Yikes!

Here’s how to watch the game.

Game information

New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, Dec. 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Live Stream

FuboTV (try it free)

NFL+ (out-of-market)

Television channels

FOX

WFXT-TV Channel 25

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

SiriusXM: New England (381) and Las Vegas (226)

SiriusXM App: New England (821) and Las Vegas (816)

Betting odds

Money line: Patriots +100, Raiders -120

Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +1.5, Raiders -1.5

Over/Under (O/U): 44.5

Per Tipico Sportsbook

Weather

Temperature – 54 degrees

Precipitation – 0%

Wind – 4mph

[listicle id=132920]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire