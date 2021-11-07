Patriots vs. Panthers Week 9 inactives: N'Keal Harry out with knee injury

Patriots-Panthers Week 9 inactives: Harry out due to knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

N'Keal Harry is still with the New England Patriots following the NFL trade deadline, but he won't be on the field Sunday.

The Patriots wide receiver is one of six players inactive for the team's Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Harry popped up on the injury report Friday with a knee issue, suggesting the injury may have occurred during practice. He was listed as questionable entering Sunday's game but now will miss his first contest since coming off injured reserve in Week 4.

Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson was called up from the practice squad Saturday and could see some run in Harry's absence.

Running back J.J. Taylor also is inactive for the second consecutive week, meaning rookie Rhamondre Stevenson could see some carries behind starter Damien Harris.

Meanwhile, the Panthers' starting quarterback, Sam Darnold, and star running back, Christian McCaffrey, are both active. Darnold was cleared from concussion protocol Saturday, while McCaffrey was activated off injured reserve after being sidelined since Week 3 with a hamstring injury.

Here are the official inactive lists for the Patriots and Panthers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-4)

J.J. Taylor, RB

Yasir Durant, G

Devin Asiasi, TE

Ronnie Perkins, DE

N'Keal Harry, WR

Shaun Wade, CB

CAROLINA PANTHERS (4-4)

Royce Freeman, RB

Stantley Thomas-Oliver, CB

Kamal Martin, LB

Shi Smith, WR

Phil Hoskins, DT

C.J. Henderson, CB

Pat Elflein, G