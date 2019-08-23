Patriots vs. Panthers: Tom Brady stats, highlights from preseason debut

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got his first game action of the preseason Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, and the results were pretty mixed against the Carolina Panthers defense.

It was a sloppy start for the Patriots offense as a whole with three penalties during the first two drives.

Rookie wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had a particularly bad opening two series with a drop, a penalty and a weird deep route where he stopped running. Brady's first four completions all went to wideout Phillip Dorsett for a total of 35 yards.

The Patriots found the end zone on their third drive for the game's first touchdown. Patriots running back James Develin ended the 15-play, 85-yard march with a one-yard TD run. Brady even converted a third-down with a 3-yard scramble earlier in the drive. The 42-year-old quarterback's night was over after that series. Rookie Jarrett Stidham was next up at quarterback.

Most starters typically don't play in the fourth and final preseason game, so we probably won't see Brady in action again until Week 1 of the regular season when the Patriots host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8.

Here's a recap of Brady's performance against the Panthers.

STATS

75 (8-for-12) completion percentage

75 yards

0/0 TD/INT

0 sacks

3 rush yards











HIGHLIGHTS

There weren't a lot of notable highlights from Brady, but here's his longest completion of the night.



Brady's final completion went to tight end Ryan Izzo.

What a bullet from Tom Brady to Ryan Izzo. pic.twitter.com/BbabyHpH0x — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 23, 2019





