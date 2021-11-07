Patriots vs. Panthers highlights Week 9
Watch the New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers highlights from Week 9 of the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
J. C. Jackson recorded his fourth interception of the season.
The Patriots' defense dominated in Sunday's victory against Carolina, intercepting Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold three times.
Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen sacked, intercepted and recovered a fumble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Jacksonville's stunning win on Sunday.
Odell who? The Browns elected to let go of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week and the team was no worse for the wear, defeating the Bengals in Cincinnati 41-16. Cleveland hit several explosive plays on offense and got opportunistic turnovers on defense to blow out a division rival on the road. It started on [more]
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbed and twisted Panthers DE Brian Burns' ankle after taking a sack early in Week 9.
It was Allen-on-Allen crime in a shocking upset.
Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25 after Week 10? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
Pete Davidson portrayed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live." On Friday, Rodgers said during an interview that the "woke mob" was after him over his COVID-19 vaccination claims.
Dallas didn't look anything like a contender in Week 9.
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders is out for the third straight week. He'll miss Saturday's game vs. Texas Southern.
The Cowboys' opponent lost a key piece of their offense and two safety nets due to COVID-19 protocols. Here's the fallout. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Trickeration worked early for LSU against Alabama
Here are the winners and losers from the Patriots' commanding win over the Panthers.
NFL pregame shows Sunday could not hide their Aaron Rodgers disappointment after his Friday interview that revealed he was not vaccinated.
So much for that Super Bowl hype machine. Sunday’s result from AT&T Stadium should stop the Cowboys-to-the-Super Bowl talk for at least a week. The Broncos are piling on now, with Teddy Bridgewater scoring on a 1-yard quarterback keeper with 11:18 remaining. His pass to Courtland Sutton on the 2-point conversion has the Broncos leading [more]
The Dallas Cowboys will be wearing a red stripe on their helmet for the first time since the 1976 season. They also will be wearing three decals.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers blatantly and repeatedly violated the rule that requires unvaccinated players to wear masks in the facility, when conducting press conferences. The NFL is indeed exploring whether and to what extent Rodgers failed to comply with the mask requirement while in the facility, a requirement for all unvaccinated players. The league has [more]
There should be some interesting changes after a huge weekend of college football. What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY possibly look like? It's our prediction and best guess on what the latest rankings will be after Week 10.
Let's just say Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opted for the "business casual" pregame outfit ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers in Carolina.