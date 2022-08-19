Patriots vs Panthers 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

After a troubled week at joint practices, the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers take the fight to the field at Gillette Stadium on Friday night for Week 2 preseason action.

But really, let’s cross our fingers and hope that the fighting part is only metaphorically this time around.

Fists were flying on back-to-back days of training camp practices between the two teams on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Things escalated to the point where Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson was knocked out with a concussion, Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson was ejected twice and Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. was driven into the stands onto a fan by a Panthers player in retaliation for a hard hit on star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Tensions will likely be running high on game day, and what was initially perceived as a meaningless preseason matchup will probably have somewhat of a playoff feel to it. You can rest assured neither one of these teams are wanting to lose this game.

Here’s how to watch.

Game information

New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers

Friday, Aug. 19, 7:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Live Stream

FuboTV (try it free)

NFL+ (out-of-market)

Patriots app

Television channels

NFL Network

WBZ-TV Channel 4

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

Sirius XM New England: 225 or Carolina: 88

Weather

Temperature – 83 degrees

Precipitation – 1%

Wind – 6mph

