Patriots vs. Packers Week 4 injury report: Mac Jones misses practice
Mac Jones, Lawrence Guy miss practice ahead of Patriots-Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots had two important players miss Wednesday's practice as the team prepares for its Week 4 road game against the Green Bay Packers.
Starting quarterback Mac Jones missed the session due to an ankle injury. He reportedly suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain during New England's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Backup Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe were the quarterbacks practicing Wednesday. Hoyer would start if Jones is unable to play.
The Patriots also didn't have defensive tackle Lawrence Guy at practice. Guy has played in 82 of a possible 84 regular season games since joining the Patriots in 2017.
A couple of key players were limited for the Patriots in Wednesday's practice, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger. Both of them missed last week's game versus the Ravens.
Here's the full Wednesday injury report for the Patriots and Packers.
New England Patriots (1-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
QB Mac Jones - Ankle
DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin
OL Yodny Cajuste - Thumb
S Kyle Dugger - Knee
DL Davon Godchaux - Back
LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
S Adrian Phillips - Ribs
FULL PARTICIPATION
None
Green Bay Packers (2-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
G/T Elgton Jenkins - Knee
T Caleb Jones - Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Jaire Alexander - Groin
T David Bakhtiari - Knee
RB AJ Dillon - Knee
LB Jonathan Garvin - Hip
WR Allen Lazard - Ankle
TE Marcedes Lewis - Groin
WR Christian Watson - Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
None