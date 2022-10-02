Patriots vs. Packers Week 4 inactives: Jalen Mills out with hamstring injury

Patriots vs. Packers Week 4 inactives: Mills, Meyers out for Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be without four starters in Sunday's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

As expected, quarterback Mac Jones is inactive due to his ankle injury and will be replaced by veteran Brian Hoyer under center. Hoyer will miss one of his top wideouts as Jakobi Meyers was ruled out with a knee issue.

Defensive end Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring) also will be sidelined for New England. Safeties Kyle Dugger (knee) and Adrian Phillips (ribs) are active after being limited in practice throughout the week.

The Packers won't have Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander due to a groin issue. The rest of their starters are healthy heading into Sunday's matchup.

Here are the official Week 4 inactives for both teams:

New England Patriots (1-2)

Mac Jones, QB

Lawrence Guy, DT

Jakobi Meyers, WR

Jalen Mills, CB

Joshuah Bledsoe, S

Green Bay Packers (2-1)