Patriots vs Packers 2023 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers move from the practice field to Lambeau Field for an intriguing preseason clash on Saturday.
After resting their starters in the preseason opener last Thursday against the Houston Texans, the Patriots could opt to give their first-team unit reps on the road. That’s been the usual approach over the years with the preseason finale typically being used for a last chance at evaluating bubble roster players.
But then again, the Patriots have experienced offensive line struggles throughout training camp, especially with both starting guards, Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange, sidelined with injuries. So they’d be weighing some risks with quarterback Mac Jones under center.
Regardless of who plays, emotions will surely be running high after a competitive and testy couple of joint practices between the teams. Here’s how to watch the game on Saturday.
Game information
New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers
Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:00 p.m. ET
Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
Live Stream
FuboTV (try it free)
NFL+ (out-of-market)
Television channels
Patriots Preseason Network
WBZ-TV
“The McCourty Twincast” (streaming on Patriots.com and WBZ.com)
Radio
98.5 The Sports Hub
Sirius XM: New England (383) or Green Bay (227)
Sirius XM App: New England (821) or Green Bay (811)
Weather
Temperature – 81 degrees
Precipitation – 1%
Wind – 9mph
