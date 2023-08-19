Patriots vs Packers 2023 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers move from the practice field to Lambeau Field for an intriguing preseason clash on Saturday.

After resting their starters in the preseason opener last Thursday against the Houston Texans, the Patriots could opt to give their first-team unit reps on the road. That’s been the usual approach over the years with the preseason finale typically being used for a last chance at evaluating bubble roster players.

But then again, the Patriots have experienced offensive line struggles throughout training camp, especially with both starting guards, Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange, sidelined with injuries. So they’d be weighing some risks with quarterback Mac Jones under center.

Regardless of who plays, emotions will surely be running high after a competitive and testy couple of joint practices between the teams. Here’s how to watch the game on Saturday.

Game information

New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers

Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:00 p.m. ET

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Live Stream

FuboTV (try it free)

NFL+ (out-of-market)

Patriots app

Television channels

Patriots Preseason Network

WBZ-TV

“The McCourty Twincast” (streaming on Patriots.com and WBZ.com)

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

Sirius XM: New England (383) or Green Bay (227)

Sirius XM App: New England (821) or Green Bay (811)

Weather

Temperature – 81 degrees

Precipitation – 1%

Wind – 9mph

