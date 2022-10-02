Patriots vs Packers 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The New England Patriots face a daunting task as two-score underdogs on the road against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

They’ll be entering Lambeau Field without their starting quarterback, Mac Jones, who is currently recovering from a high ankle sprain. Their top wideout, Jakobi Meyers, is also out for this game.

That’ll leave the Patriots with backup quarterback Brian Hoyer leading the way with a receiving corps that has been mostly hit and miss since the start of the season.

On the other end, Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be matching wits with a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.

Here’s how to watch the game.

Game information

New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers

Sunday, Oct. 2, 4:25 p.m. ET

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Live Stream

FuboTV (try it free)

NFL+ (out-of-market)

Television channels

CBS

WBZ-TV Channel 4

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

SiriusXM: New England (385) and Green Bay (227)

SiriusXM App: New England (821) and Green Bay (811)

Betting odds

Money line: Patriots +380, Packers -500

Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +9.5, Packers -9.5

Over/Under (O/U): 40.5

Per Tipico Sportsbook

Weather

Temperature – 64 degrees

Precipitation – 0%

Wind – 7mph

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire