Patriots vs Packers 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
The New England Patriots face a daunting task as two-score underdogs on the road against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
They’ll be entering Lambeau Field without their starting quarterback, Mac Jones, who is currently recovering from a high ankle sprain. Their top wideout, Jakobi Meyers, is also out for this game.
That’ll leave the Patriots with backup quarterback Brian Hoyer leading the way with a receiving corps that has been mostly hit and miss since the start of the season.
On the other end, Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be matching wits with a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.
Here’s how to watch the game.
Game information
New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers
Sunday, Oct. 2, 4:25 p.m. ET
Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
Live Stream
FuboTV (try it free)
NFL+ (out-of-market)
Television channels
CBS
WBZ-TV Channel 4
Radio
98.5 The Sports Hub
SiriusXM: New England (385) and Green Bay (227)
SiriusXM App: New England (821) and Green Bay (811)
Betting odds
Money line: Patriots +380, Packers -500
Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +9.5, Packers -9.5
Over/Under (O/U): 40.5
Weather
Temperature – 64 degrees
Precipitation – 0%
Wind – 7mph