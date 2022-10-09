Patriots vs. Lions Week 5 inactives: Tyquan Thornton set to make NFL debut
Patriots-Lions inactives: Tyquan Thornton set to make NFL debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots will be without their top two quarterbacks Sunday, but they'll have a new dynamic offensive weapon in the lineup.
Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is officially active for the Patriots' Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium, meaning he's set to make his NFL debut after missing the team's first four games due to a collarbone injury.
The Patriots' second-round pick (No. 50 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft, Thornton ran a blistering 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and could give New England a vertical threat in the passing game.
Perry: Five matchups that will decide Patriots-Lions in Week 5
Thornton's quarterback will be fellow rookie Bailey Zappe, as Mac Jones (ankle) has officially been ruled out. Second-stringer Brian Hoyer was placed on injured reserve this week.
Tight end Jonnu Smith has been ruled out of Patriots-Lions as well after suffering an ankle injury last week, while Jalen Mills is active after missing last Sunday's game due to a hamstring issue.
Here are the official Week 5 inactives for both teams:
New England Patriots (1-3)
Mac Jones, QB
Lawrence Guy, DT
DaMarcus Mitchell, DE
Jonnu Smith, TE
Shaun Wade, DB
Joshuah Bledsoe, S
Pierre Strong Jr., RB
Detroit Lions (1-3)
D.J. Chark, WR
John Cominsky, DL
Charles Harris, DL
Juju Hughes, S
Matt Nelson, OT
Amani Oruwariye, CB
D'Andre Swift, RB