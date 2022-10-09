Patriots vs. Lions Week 5 inactives: Tyquan Thornton set to make NFL debut

Patriots-Lions inactives: Tyquan Thornton set to make NFL debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be without their top two quarterbacks Sunday, but they'll have a new dynamic offensive weapon in the lineup.

Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is officially active for the Patriots' Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium, meaning he's set to make his NFL debut after missing the team's first four games due to a collarbone injury.

The Patriots' second-round pick (No. 50 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft, Thornton ran a blistering 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and could give New England a vertical threat in the passing game.

Thornton's quarterback will be fellow rookie Bailey Zappe, as Mac Jones (ankle) has officially been ruled out. Second-stringer Brian Hoyer was placed on injured reserve this week.

Tight end Jonnu Smith has been ruled out of Patriots-Lions as well after suffering an ankle injury last week, while Jalen Mills is active after missing last Sunday's game due to a hamstring issue.

Here are the official Week 5 inactives for both teams:

New England Patriots (1-3)

Mac Jones, QB

Lawrence Guy, DT

DaMarcus Mitchell, DE

Jonnu Smith, TE

Shaun Wade, DB

Joshuah Bledsoe, S

Pierre Strong Jr., RB

