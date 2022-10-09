Patriots vs Lions 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

It’s throwback day for the New England Patriots in Week 5 with the Detroit Lions in town for a visit.

Pat Patriot is back, Tyquan Thornton is back and Jakobi Meyers is back for a Patriots team looking to avoid losing a third straight game. Their valiant overtime effort bit the dust at Green Bay last week in a 27-24 loss to the Packers.

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was the starter at Lambeau Field in a game that brought a more hopeful vibe to the team. If they can hang with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, then surely they can knock off the visiting Lions, right?

It won’t be easy.

Jared Goff is playing some of the best football of his NFL career, and despite the obvious defensive issues, the Lions have the No. 1-ranked scoring offense in the league.

Here’s how to watch the game.

Game information

New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions

Sunday, Oct. 9, 1:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Live Stream

FuboTV (try it free)

NFL+ (out-of-market)

Television channels

FOX

WFXT Channel 25

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

SiriusXM: New England (225) and Detroit (384)

SiriusXM App: New England (821) and Detroit (810)

Betting odds

Money line: Patriots -155, Lions +130

Against the spread (ATS): Patriots -3.5, Lions +3.5

Over/Under (O/U): 46.5

Per Tipico Sportsbook

Weather

Temperature – 60 degrees

Precipitation – 0%

Wind – 11mph

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire